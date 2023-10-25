Rapidus Eyes Development of 1-Nanometer Semiconductors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Rapidus Corp., which currently aims to mass-produce semiconductors with circuit line width of 2 nanometers, is also looking at the development of 1-nanometer semiconductors, which have higher performance, its chairman said Wednesday.

By inviting the involvement of companies and research institutes around the world, "We will prepare what will come after what we are doing now, so that we can grow sustainably," Tetsuro Higashi, chairman of Rapidus, which aims to domestically develop and produce next-generation chips, said in a speech at a meeting in Tokyo hosted by the Research Institute of Japan, a Jiji Press affiliate.

Rapidus was established in 2022 with investment from eight Japanese companies including Toyota Motor Corp. and Sony Group Corp., under the leadership of Higashi, who served as president of Tokyo Electron Ltd., and Atsuyoshi Koike, who was an engineer at Hitachi Ltd. and is now president of Rapidus. It is building a plant in Chitose in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido, aiming for completion around the end of 2024, and plans to start operating a prototype line there in April 2025. Mass production is expected to start in 2027.

Higashi said Rapidus wants to make the plant under construction "thoroughly environmentally friendly by gathering human wisdom." He asked local communities for "the procurement of water and electricity," while saying that "the development of logistics networks is also an important factor." The chairman also expressed expectations for cooperation in developing young human resources to lead the semiconductor industry.

