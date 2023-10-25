Japan Working Out Details of 40,000-Yen Tax Cuts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and ruling camp are considering cutting income and residential taxes by 30,000 yen and 10,000 yen, respectively, per taxpayer under a proposed fixed-amount tax reduction program, informed sources said Wednesday.

The combined amount would also be paid to each dependent.

The government and the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling coalition are also examining the idea of providing cash benefits of 70,000 yen to each household exempt from paying residential tax.

For those who are paying residential tax while being allowed not to pay income tax and those who are paying less than 40,000 yen in income and residential taxes in total, assistance measures will be considered as well, so the government can return part of increased tax income to all people in the country.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to instruct the government and the ruling camp to accelerate discussions on those matters at a meeting Thursday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]