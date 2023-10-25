Japan-Russia Direct Passenger Ship Service Opens

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--A passenger ship route has opened between Nanao, Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, and Vladivostok in the Russian Far East, Russia's RIA Novosti news agency reported Wednesday.

It is the first direct ship service between the two neighboring countries since Russia began invading Ukraine in February 2022, according to the service operator.

The service, offering one round trip per week, is also believed to be the only direct passenger route connecting the two countries, as direct flights are banned as part of sanctions against Russia.

The service operator is based on Shikotan, one of the Russian-administered northwestern Pacific islands disputed with Japan. The islands, seized by the former Soviet Union at the end of World War II, are collectively called the Northern Territories in Japan.

The first ship departed Vladivostok on Friday and Nanao on Tuesday, carrying several passengers each time, the operator said. There is demand for the service among Russian citizens living in Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]