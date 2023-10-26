IHI to Post Record Annual Net Loss

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--IHI Corp. said Wednesday it expects to log a record consolidated net loss of 90 billion yen for the year ending in March 2024, its first red ink in 15 years.

The Japanese heavy machinery maker had previously projected a net profit of 50 billion yen.

The company expects to book compensation and other costs related to the discovery of defects in engines for Airbus aircraft.

In addition, IHI plans to book losses related to a lawsuit that a U.S. unit settled over a delay in construction work involving a North American gas plant.

IHI now expects to post an operating loss of 80 billion yen against its previous forecast of 90 billion yen in profit. The company lowered its revenue forecast from 1.45 trillion yen to 1.3 trillion yen.

