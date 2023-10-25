Japan Parliamentary Vice Min. Yamada to Resign over Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--Taro Yamada of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party tendered his resignation Wednesday as parliamentary vice minister over an extramarital affair, senior government officials said.

Yamada, 56, who serves as parliamentary vice minister of education, culture, sports, science and technology and for postdisaster reconstruction, has admitted his affair with a woman in her 20s, weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun reported in its electronic edition the same day.

His resignation is expected to be approved Thursday.

Yamada will be the first to resign among the ministers, state ministers and parliamentary vice ministers appointed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in a cabinet reshuffle in September.

The resignation is expected to deal a blow to the Kishida administration, whose public support ratings in media polls are around the lowest levels since he took office in 2021.

