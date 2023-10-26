Kishida Eyeing More Local Grants for Aid to Low-Income Earners

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday showed the government's plan to increase grants to local governments as resources for their aid programs for low-income households.

"We will continue to support (low-income people) by incorporating additional funding in the government's new economic package," he said at a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament. The package is expected to be compiled shortly.

Kishida also said that the government will draw up by year-end guidelines on price negotiations to help small businesses pass on costs appropriately in order to generate funds for wage hikes.

The prime minister sounded negative about reduction or exemption in social security premiums as an economy-boosting measure, saying that the impact of such a step on the social security system will be large.

On nuclear disarmament, which is his lifework, Kishida said that the third meeting of the International Group of Eminent Persons for a World without Nuclear Weapons will be held in Nagasaki Prefecture on Dec. 8-9 and that he is now "making adjustments" so that he can attend the meeting.

