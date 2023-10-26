U.S., Australian Leaders Affirm Defense Cooperation with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday agreed to beef up trilateral defense cooperation among their countries and Japan, apparently in a bid to keep a check on China, which is increasing hegemonic moves in the Indo-Pacific region.

In a joint statement released after their meeting at the White House, Biden and Albanese said, "Today, we announce our intention to explore trilateral cooperation with Japan" on the development of "Unmanned Aerial Systems."

"Our cooperation aims to enhance interoperability and accelerate technology transfer in the rapidly emerging field of collaborative combat aircraft and autonomy," the statement said.

"China is having their own internal and external difficulties right now," Biden said at a joint press conference after the bilateral summit.

"We cooperate very much" with the United States over issues in the East China Sea, the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait, Albanese said.

