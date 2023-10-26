Toyota Resumes Operations at All Assembly Plants in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. resumed operations at all vehicle assembly plants in Japan Thursday after days of disruptions following a fire at a parts supplier last week, company officials said.

The fire broke out at Chuo Spring Co.'s plant in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, on Oct. 16, forcing Toyota to halt operations at up to 13 production lines at eight plants.

All production lines at a plant in Kakamigahara, Gifu Prefecture, resumed operations Thursday morning, getting Toyota's vehicle production in the country back to normal, the officials said.

Some industry officials say the disruptions have cost Toyota about 35,000 vehicles of lost production.

