El Al to Offer Israel-Japan Direct Flight Mon.

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Ministry said Thursday a direct flight from Israel to Japan will be operated Monday, calling on Japanese nationals wishing to return home to take the plane.

The El Al fight will leave Tel Aviv and arrive at Narita International Airport near Tokyo, the ministry said.

Regular direct flights between the two countries, operated by the carrier, have been suspended due to an escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

There are still around 800 Japanese citizens in Israel and Palestine. Three Japanese Self-Defense Forces transport aircraft in an evacuation mission are now standing by in neighboring Jordan, according to the ministry.

