Japan, U.S., S. Korea Denounce N. Korean Weapons Given to Russia

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--The foreign ministers of Japan, the United States and South Korea said Thursday they "strongly condemn" the supply of military equipment and munitions by North Korea to Russia for use in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"Such weapons deliveries...will significantly increase the human toll of Russia's war of aggression," Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin said in a joint statement.

They said they will continue to work together with the international community to expose Russia's attempts to acquire military equipment from North Korea, adding that "we remain resolved to support Ukraine's sovereignty and its efforts to counter" the Russian invasion.

Japan, the United States and South Korea "stand together, resolute in our opposition to arms transfers and related military cooperation" between North Korea and Russia, and "the deleterious effect such actions have on global security and nonproliferation."

The ministers urged Moscow and Pyongyang to "abide by relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions and immediately cease all activities that violate them."

