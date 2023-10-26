Japan’s Kishida Announces 40,000-Yen Tax Cut in June 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Thursday a plan to cut tax by 40,000 per person in June 2024 to reduce the impact of inflation on households.

“Reducing income and individual residential taxes is most desirable,” Kishida told a meeting on policy issues between the government and the ruling camp led by his Liberal Democratic Party.

Kishida also announced a plan to provide a cash benefit of 70,000 yen to each low-income household exempted from residential tax payments.

The total costs of the tax cut and the cash benefit are expected to reach some 5 trillion yen.

Income and individual residential tax revenues have increased by 3.5 trillion yen over the past two years, so the government will directly return them to the public, Kishida said.

