Japan's Kishida Negative about Change to Gasoline Tax

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday rejected the idea of scrapping the provisional additional levy on gasoline proposed by some opposition parties.

"We're not considering changing the treatment" of gasoline tax, Kishida told a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, responding to questions on his policy speech delivered Monday

He also said that the government and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party should discuss a proposed revision of the law that governs Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. while paying attention to how to ensure economic security.

Kishida ruled out the possibility of reviving tax breaks for families with children under 16 to support child-rearing families.

He refused a demand for deeper probes into the relationship between the LDP and the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church, including their past ties.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]