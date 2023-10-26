Japan Foreign Min. Kamikawa to Visit Israel, Jordan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa plans to visit Israel and Jordan on Nov. 2-5, government and ruling party officials said Thursday.

Kamikawa hopes to urge both Israel and Palestine to take steps to end their conflict as soon as possible.

If the visit is realized, Kamikawa will become the first Japanese minister to visit Israel since the surprise attack by the Islamic group Hamas, which effectively controls the Gaza Strip, earlier this month.

Kamikawa's planned visit comes ahead of a meeting of foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major economies in Tokyo on Nov. 7-8.

She is expected to hold talks with key Israeli government officials in Tel Aviv on Nov. 3 and with key officials of the Palestinian Authority and Jordan in the Jordanian capital of Amman on Nov. 4.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]