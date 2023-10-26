Tokyo Ward Mayor to Resign over Alleged Campaign Violation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--Yayoi Kimura, mayor of Tokyo's Koto Ward, said Thursday that she will resign from the post, after public prosecutors searched her office earlier this week for alleged violation of the public offices election law.

"As the investigation continues, I must not allow ward government affairs to stagnate any longer," Kimura told a press conference the same day as she vowed to quit apparently to take responsibility for the scandal. "I'm terribly sorry."

Kimura is suspected of involvement in the posting on the internet of a paid advertisement asking people to vote for her in a mayoral election in April. The law prohibits such paid online ads.

According to Kimura and others, the ad was shown on YouTube for five days during the campaign period for the mayoral election. It cost around 140,000 yen and garnered around 380,000 views.

At the press conference, Kimura declined to comment on whether she was aware of the illegality, only saying, "I can't tell you the details because the case is under investigation."

