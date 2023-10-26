Hiroshima Politician Fined in Election Bribery Case

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--A district court Thursday ordered a former Hiroshima city assembly member to pay 150,000 yen in fines and a surcharge of 300,000 yen for receiving campaign bribes from former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai.

According to the ruling by Hiroshima District Court, Tsuneyasu Kido, 68, violated the public offices election law by receiving 300,000 yen in cash from Kawai in April 2019 despite knowing that it was remuneration for campaigning for his wife, Anri, who won a seat in the election for the House of Councillors, the upper parliamentary chamber, for the first time.

Kido's lawyer argued that the defendant did not recognize the money as a reward for helping the election campaign or even have recognition that he had been given cash.

The defense side asked for a dismissal of prosecution, also pointing out that the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office had conducted illegal interrogations to induce statements, such as suggesting a plan to drop the case.

Presiding Judge Yuki Goto said it is undeniable that prosecutors interrogated Kido on the assumption that they would not indict him and that Kido gave statements as the prosecutors wished in anticipation of a dismissal of charges against him.

