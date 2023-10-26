Honda to Cancel Mass-Market EV Development with GM

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. will pull the plug on the joint development of a mass-market electric vehicle model with General Motors Co., it was learned Thursday.

"Changes in the business environment have made it difficult to balance costs and marketability," a Honda official said on the reason for the move.

In the project announced in April 2022, a jointly developed EV model equipped with a GM-developed next-generation lithium-ion battery would have been rolled out at about 30,000 dollars.

Honda has set a target of producing two million EVs around the world by 2030. Following end of the joint project with the U.S. auto giant, the major Japanese automaker may have to review its EV strategy, industry analysts said.

Meanwhile, there is no change in a Honda-GM plan to release in North America an electric SUV now under joint development in 2024, informed sources said. The two automakers will also keep intact other joint initiatives, including on self-driving taxis, according to the sources.

