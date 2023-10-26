Japan Parliamentary Vice Min. Yamada Quits over Affair

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Thursday accepted the resignation of Taro Yamada, a member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, as parliamentary vice minister for education and postdisaster reconstruction over an extramarital affair.

Yamada, 56, is the first to have quit among the ministers, state ministers and parliamentary vice ministers of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet since he reshuffled it in mid-September. Yamada tendered his resignation on Wednesday. The development will be certain to deal a blow to Kishida at a time when public support rates for his cabinet have plummeted.

The scandal is "very regrettable," Kishida said at a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament. "I seriously feel responsibility for appointing" Yamada parliamentary vice minister," Kishida, also LDP president, said, adding, "I will lead the efforts to regain trust from the public with a sense of tension."

On Thursday, the government appointed Akiko Honda, an LDP member and Upper House lawmaker, to replace Yamada as parliamentary vice minister for education, culture, sports, science and technology and for postdisaster reconstruction.

Honda, 52, is the only woman among the state ministers and parliamentary vice ministers. She won a parliamentary seat for the first time in the 2019 Upper House election and is now in her first term.

