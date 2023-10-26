Tokyo DisneySea to Open New Area in June 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--Oriental Land Co. said Thursday that it will open a new area in the Tokyo DisneySea theme park in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, on June 6, 2024.

Fantasy Springs, the new area with four attractions, will have three districts featuring three Disney movies--“Frozen,” “Tangled” and “Peter Pan”--as well as a hotel.

To enter Fantasy Springs, visitors will need a free Standby Pass that designates the time they can visit an attraction or a paid Disney Premier Access, allowing them to specify the time of their visit, in addition to a ticket to DisneySea.

Visitors will be able to download Standby Pass or Disney Premier Access through the Tokyo Disney Resort smartphone app after entering the theme park.

Oriental Land started construction work for Fantasy Springs in 2019. It spent some 320 billion yen on the development.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]