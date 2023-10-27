Tokyo Gas Posts Record 1st-Half Net Profit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Gas Co. on Thursday logged a record net profit for the fiscal first half ended last month, thanks to a lag in reflecting a decline in materials costs on gas rates.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of 103.9 billion yen for the April-September period, up 45.1 pct from a year earlier.

Revenue slid 6.5 pct to 1,272.7 billion yen due to a decrease in the volume of city gas sold to power generation companies. Operating profit jumped 43.4 pct to 129.7 billion yen thanks to lower materials costs.

The gas supplier raised its net profit forecast for the full year through March 2024 to 116 billion yen, though the upward revision was limited due to an upswing in materials costs as well as a weaker yen that will push up procurement costs.

Chief Financial Officer Hirofumi Sato told a press conference that the company expects to see a negative impact from such costs in the second half.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]