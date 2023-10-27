Hakamata's Sister Denies Charges in Retrial

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Hideko Hakamata, the sister of Iwao Hakamata, pleaded not guilty on behalf of her brother Friday in his retrial for the 1966 murder of four members of a family in the central Japan prefecture of Shizuoka.

"I will argue innocence on behalf of my younger brother," Hideko, 90, said at the first hearing of the retrial at Shizuoka District Court, fully denying the charges for killing four people in the family of a senior official at a miso company in Shizuoka.

Iwao, 87, was exempt from attending the hearing due to symptoms believed to be a reaction to his confinement, from which he was released following a ruling to reopen the case.

At least 12 hearings are expected to be held in the retrial, with a ruling expected in April next year or later. Prosecutors will try to prove Hakamata's guilt.

The court battle is expected to center mainly around the discoloration of bloodstains on five pieces of clothing alleged to have been worn by Hakamata during the murder, which sealed the guilty verdict against him. The issue was also the main focal point in trials over whether to reopen the case.

