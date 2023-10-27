Court Orders 146 M. Yen in Damages over Tokyo Car Crash

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Friday ordered a 92-year-old former senior government official and an insurance company to pay 146 million yen in damages for a high-profile car accident in Tokyo's Ikebukuro district in 2019.

Kozo Iizuka, serving his sentence over the accident, which killed a woman and her 3-year-old daughter, made a "one-sided and grave mistake," Presiding Judge Kaoru Hirayama said.

Iizuka committed a "serious breach of duty of care" by mistakenly stepping on the gas pedal instead of the brake and causing the accident, the judge said

Describing the accident as gruesome, Hirayama also said that the victims' feelings of regret could hardly be imagined.

The accident happened in the busy Ikebukuro district in April 2019. Iizuka's car ran a red light and hurtled into a crosswalk, fatally hitting Mana Matsunaga, 31, and her daughter, Riko.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]