Japan Ruling Parties Begin Discussions on Income Tax Cut

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--The tax panels of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, on Friday began discussions on a proposed income and residential tax cut as part of tax reform deliberations for fiscal 2024.

The discussions came a day after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unveiled plans to reduce tax by 40,000 yen per person in June next year. The government plans to cut the income and residential taxes by 30,000 and 10,000 yen, respectively.

The tax reduction will require financial resources totaling some 3.5 trillion yen, equivalent to the tax revenue increase in the past two years.

Speaking at a meeting of the House of Representatives Budget Committee Friday, Kishida reiterated that the government will "reduce the income and residential taxes to help people survive rising prices."

The tax panels will discuss whether to set an income cap so that high-income earners would be excluded from the tax cut. Some ruling coalition officials are seeking to make the tax cut available to those earning 20 million yen or less in a year.

