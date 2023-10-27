Kindai Univ. Succeeds in Full-Cycle Farming of Japanese Eel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Kindai University has said it succeeded in full-cycle farming of the Japanese eel, hatching eels from eggs and sperm collected from adult fish that were artificially hatched.

Kindai is the first university to achieve the full-cycle farming of the endangered species, its Aquaculture Research Institute said. Previously, entities including the state-affiliated Japan Fisheries Research and Education Agency attained the full cycle.

The major private university, based in the western city of Higashiosaka, already realized the full-cycle farming of bluefin tuna, which is marketed under the university's own brand.

In September last year, the university's institute selected well-grown adult eels from artificially hatched specimens and gave them hormones to accelerate fertility.

The institute found fertilized eggs July 5 this year and hatchlings the following day. More new hatchlings were found in August.

