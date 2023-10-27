Kioxia-Western Digital Merger Talks Scrapped

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Kioxia Holdings Corp. and Western Digital Corp. have terminated negotiations on their proposed merger due to an opposition from an indirect investor in Kioxia, it was learned Friday.

The Japanese and U.S. chipmakers had been seeking to forge the merger deal by the end of this month, but they found it difficult to do so under the current situation where major South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc., which holds a stake in Kioxia through U.S. investment fund Bain Capital, is persistently opposed.

Kioxia, formerly the memory chip arm of Japanese electronics giant Toshiba Corp., and Western Digital of the United States are both engaged in the production of NAND flash memories used in smartphones and other devices.

The two have been partners, sharing investment costs for plants in Yokkaichi in the central Japan prefecture of Mie and Kitakami in the northeastern Japan prefecture of Iwate. They started the merger negotiations around 2021 with the aim of strengthening their fundraising ability by growing in size.

They had agreed to place Kioxia and Western Digital's memory chip business under a new holding company, but the talks ran into rough waters due to the opposition from SK Hynix, which was worried that the merger would create a powerful competitor.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]