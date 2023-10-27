Kishida Denies Scrapping of Tax Credit for High School Kids

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida denied on Friday that the government is considering abolishing a tax deduction for families with high school students.

"It's not true that the government is considering the abolition," Kishida told a House of Representatives Budget Committee meeting.

The government's strategic policy for children's future, compiled in June, calls for reviewing the tax credit for families with high school age dependents in line with the expansion of child allowances up to high school students.

Kishida also said he does not intend to postpone the 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka, for which construction costs are soaring.

