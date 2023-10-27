7 Major Japanese Life Insurers to Boost Domestic Bond Investment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Seven out of 10 major Japanese life insurance firms plan to increase their investments in domestic government bonds, according to their asset management plans for the second half of fiscal 2023.

The seven companies, including Nippon Life Insurance Co., will specifically boost investments in 20- to 40-year Japanese government bonds in the six-month period through next March, in view of the rising yield on the benchmark 10-year JGB issue following the Bank of Japan's lifting of its cap on the yield to 1.0 pct.

Meanwhile, Japan Post Insurance Co. and two other insurers said their outstanding JGB holdings would decrease because of redemptions.

Investment strategies for foreign bonds vary among the 10 firms.

Amid the yen's continued depreciation against the dollar, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co., Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. and Taiju Life Insurance Co. plan to purchase more foreign bonds with no currency hedge for higher returns.

