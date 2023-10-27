Flu Cases Remain at Alert Level in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--The number of influenza cases per regularly monitored medical institution in Japan in the week through Sunday came to 16.41, topping the alert level of 10 for the second consecutive week, the health ministry said Friday.

The number of cases reported from about 5,000 such medical institutions nationwide totaled 81,160.

By prefecture, the per-institution count was highest in Ehime, at 39.90, exceeding the warning level of 30, followed by 29.39 in Chiba, 28.41 in Saitama and 27.09 in Fukushima.

The number of kindergartens, elementary, junior high and high schools and other entities that closed partially or fully due to the flu rose to 3,751 from the previous week's 1,772.

Meanwhile, the per-institution number of COVID-19 infection cases in the country stood at 3.25 in the week through Sunday, down for the seventh consecutive week.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]