IAEA's Fukushima Water Discharge Inspection Ends

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--The International Atomic Energy Agency finished inspecting the discharge into the sea of treated nuclear plant wastewater in Fukushima Prefecture on Friday.

It was the first IAEA inspection conducted since the release of the diluted tritium-containing water started at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s crippled Fukushima No. 1 plant in August.

The first and second rounds of the water discharge have been completed.

The U.N. nuclear energy watchdog will report the inspection results by the end of the year.

Experts from China, South Korea and Russia joined the survey team, which conducted hearings with TEPCO and the Japanese government on how the wastewater has so far been released and what Japanese experts have found through monitoring of the ocean near the nuclear plant.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]