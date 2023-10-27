Japan LDP Hopes to Limit Tax Cut to 1 Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--A proposed tax cut of 40,000 yen per person should be limited to one year, Yoichi Miyazawa, chairman of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Tax System Research Commission, said Friday.

The LDP has "no intention at all" to establish a contingency clause that would allow the tax cut to be extended depending on economic conditions, Miyazawa also told reporters.

He made the remarks after the LDP and its coalition partner, Komeito, held executive meetings of their tax panels to discuss details of the tax cut as part of tax reform measures for fiscal 2024.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unveiled the fixed-amount tax reduction plan, which would lower the individual income and residential taxes by 30,000 yen and 10,000 yen, respectively, in June 2024.

The tax measure would cost the government 3.5 trillion yen, equivalent to the revenue increase from the two taxes in the past two years.

