Japan LDP to Create New Team on Imperial Succession

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party will set up a new team to discuss measures to ensure stable Imperial succession and secure Imperial Family members, sources said Friday.

The team will be placed directly under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the LDP's president, and headed by LDP Vice President Taro Aso, party executives said.

The LDP wants to revive discussions on the issue in the party for revitalization of such debates in the Diet, the country's parliament.

In January last year, the LDP began discussions on Imperial succession at a different team on issues related to the Imperial Family. But the team is dormant.

Hiroshi Moriyama, chairman of the party's General Council, told a press conference Friday that the LDP is preparing to establish the new team as an institution under the direct control of the president.

