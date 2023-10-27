Japan Shows Condolences over Ex-Chinese Premier's Death

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday sent China a message to express condolences over the death of former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

In the message, sent to President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, Kishida mentioned the former premier's visit to Japan in 2018 to mark the 40 years since the conclusion of the Japan-China peace and friendship treaty.

Former Premier Li "played an important role in the development of the Japan-China relations for a long time," Kishida said, praying for the peaceful rest of his soul and offering condolences to his bereaved relatives, the Chinese government and the Chinese people.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno and Keiichi Ishii, secretary-general of Komeito, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's coalition partner, also expressed their sorrow over Li's death at their news conferences.

Political heavyweight Ichiro Ozawa of the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan released a statement of mourning.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]