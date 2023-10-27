Japan's Kishida Hold Phone Talks with France's Macron

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held telephone talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.

Kishida talked with any of his Group of Seven counterparts for the first time since the conflict between Israel and Islamic militant group Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, started on Oct. 7. Japan holds this year's G-7 presidency.

In the 35-minute phone talks, Kishida denounced the terror attacks by Hamas and said that Israel has the right to protect itself and its nationals in accordance with international law.

Macron told Kishida that he has held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel.

Kishida and Macron shared the view that ensuring the safety of their countries' citizens is a top priority and confirmed their cooperation.

