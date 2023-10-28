SBI, Taiwan's PSMC to Build Chip Plant in Japan's Miyagi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese financial group SBI Holdings Inc. and Taiwanese contract chipmaker Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. are preparing to build a chip plant in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, sources said Friday.

Total investment is expected to reach about 800 billion yen.

Miyagi has a cluster of automobile and related manufacturers as well as convenient logistics infrastructure.

SBI and PSMC began selecting a construction site after announcing plans in July to cooperate in the construction of a chip factory in Japan. An industry complex in the Miyagi capital of Sendai may be chosen.

SBI will provide financial support in cooperation with subsidiary SBI Shinsei Bank and partners in its regional bank alliance.

