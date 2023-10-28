Japan Researchers Succeed in Growing Mouse Embryos in Space

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese research team said Saturday that it has succeeded in developing a fertilized mouse egg into a blastocyst, the first stage of cell differentiation, on the International Space Station.

The team includes researchers from the University of Yamanashi, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, and government-backed research institute Riken. The result was published online in the U.S. science journal iScience.

The research comes amid heightened interest in the effects of gravity on reproduction as humanity advances into space. Although there have been cases of killifish and newts hatching in a microgravity environment, there have been few studies on mammalian reproduction due to the difficulties of breeding.

The research team, including Teruhiko Wakayama, professor at the University of Yamanashi, developed a device that allows astronauts to easily handle early mouse embryos, and sent 720 two-cell frozen mouse embryos to the ISS.

Astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, who was on a long-term mission on the ISS at the time, thawed and cultured the sent embryos for four days. Of them, 360 were cultured in a device in the Japanese Kibo experiment module that generates 1G of gravity, which is the amount of gravity felt on Earth, while the remaining 360 were cultured in a zero-gravity setting.

