U.N. Panel Adopts Japan-Proposed Nuke Abolition Resolution

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--The U.N. General Assembly Committee on Disarmament and International Security adopted on Friday a Japan-sponsored annual resolution calling for the abolition of nuclear weapons, which denounces North Korea's nuclear program.

North Korea "cannot and will never have the status of a nuclear-weapon state" under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, the resolution says.

The resolution received 145 votes in favor, while seven countries, including North Korea, China, Russia and Iran, voted against it.

It notes that the overall decrease of the world's nuclear weapons "is currently at risk" due to the actions of some countries, apparently referring to China's rapid buildup of its nuclear arsenal.

The resolution calls on nuclear-weapon states to disclose data and "engage with non-nuclear-weapon states in a meaningful dialogue on transparency."

