Tokyo's Shibuya on High Alert ahead of Halloween

Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Local officials and police in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward are on heightened alert ahead of the first Halloween since Japan downgraded COVID-19 to a lower-risk infectious disease category earlier this year.

Every year, areas around Shibuya Station become a destination for people to celebrate Halloween. However, Shibuya Mayor Ken Hasebe has urged people not to visit the areas for festivities this year.

The mayor has pointed out that 60,000 Halloween revelers may gather in Shibuya this year, more than in 2019, before the pandemic. Citing the deadly crowd crush in Seoul in October last year, Hasebe has said that a similar incident can happen in Shibuya.

Billboards and banners has been set up near Shibuya Station reading that "NO EVENTS FOR HALLOWEEN ON SHIBUYA STREETS." The area surrounding the Hachiko dog statue, a popular gathering spot, has been blocked off.

The ward has enacted an ordinance banning drinking on the streets near Shibuya Station from Friday evening to the early hours of Wednesday.

