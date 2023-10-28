G-7 Trade Chiefs Begin 2-Day Talks in Osaka

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Trade ministers from the Group of Seven advanced economies started two-day talks in the western Japan city of Osaka on Saturday.

On the first day, the G-7 ministers met with their counterparts from developing and other countries to discuss ways to strengthen supply chains for key minerals.

"The G-7 countries need to strengthen collaboration not only among themselves but also with outside partners to strengthen supply chains," Japanese trade minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who co-chairs the meeting, said in an opening speech.

Saturday's session on supply chains was attended by ministers from resource-rich countries such as Australia, Chile and Indonesia, as well as India and Kenya, in addition to the G-7 ministers.

"No country can complete supply chains on its own," Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, another co-chair of the two-day meeting, said at the beginning of the supply chain session.

