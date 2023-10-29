Japan to Seek G-7 Cooperation over China

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to use a meeting of the Group of Seven foreign ministers in Tokyo early next month to reaffirm cooperation among the major democracies in countering military threats from China, officials said.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, who chairs the Nov. 7-8 meeting and represents the G-7's only Asian member, aims to have the ministers discuss the Indo-Pacific region as one of their main topics.

"I hope to hold in-depth discussions on the Palestinian situation. I also want to deepen discussions on Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific region," Kamikawa told a news conference in Tokyo Friday.

At their previous meeting in New York in September, the G-7 foreign ministers expressed concern about China's actions in the East China Sea and South China Sea.

The G-7 ministers said they "strongly opposed any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion," according to a chair's statement issued by Kamikawa.

