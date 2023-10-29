Japanese TV Service in Europe to End after 3 Decades

Newsfrom Japan

London, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese-language television broadcasting service in Europe will close down at the end of October after more than three decades of its launch, leaving many people feeling disappointed.

JSTV, operated by London-based NHK Cosmomedia (Europe) Ltd., started test broadcasting in 1990 and switched to a subscription service in January 1992, offering Japanese-language TV programs, which were difficult to watch in Europe before the age of the internet.

The service gave viewers the rare opportunity to watch Japanese TV programs in real time. Live broadcasts of grand sumo matches were especially popular. JSTV aired programs from commercial broadcasters in addition to public broadcaster NHK, or Japan Broadcasting Corp.

Junko Kasai, a 64-year-old Japanese-language teacher who moved to Britain with her family in 1988, is among those who have been watching programs on JSTV since its launch.

Before the service started, videotapes sent by her parents in Japan had been the only way for her to watch Japanese TV programs.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]