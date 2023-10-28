Japan, EU Agree on Data Free Flow Rules

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the European Union reached a broad agreement Saturday to establish rules on the free flow of data across borders.

The rules are designed to prohibit measures to prevent the free flow of data, such as requiring the domestic storage of data.

Japan thinks that the rules will make it easier for Japanese businesses to expand operations in Europe, promoting digital trade between the two sides.

The two sides reached the agreement during a meeting in the western Japan city of Osaka that was attended by trade minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa from Japan and Valdis Dombrovskis, European Commission executive vice president in charge of trade.

"We hope (the rules) will serve as a foundation for promoting the sound development of the data sector and contributing to stronger economic ties between Japan and the EU," Nishimura said at the meeting.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]