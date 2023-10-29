G-7 Calls for Removal of Ban on Japanese Fishery Products

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--The trade ministers of the Group of Seven advanced economies on Sunday called for the immediate removal of a ban on imports of Japanese fishery products, apparently referring to China's trade restrictions imposed in response to Japan's release into the ocean of treated water from its Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

The G-7 members "strongly call for the immediate repeal of any...measures that unnecessarily restrict trade, including the newly introduced import restrictions on Japanese food products," the trade ministers said in a joint statement issued after a two-day meeting in the western Japan city of Osaka.

The ministers expressed concern about what they see as "the growing recurrence" of coercive economic measures that put pressure on trading partners through such export and import restrictions.

China imposed a blanket ban on imports of Japanese fishery products immediately after the meltdown-crippled nuclear plant started releasing the treated water, which contains small amounts of radioactive tritium, into the ocean in late August. Later, Russia also imposed restrictions on Japanese fishery products.

Japan reiterated that "a calm response based on scientific grounds is needed," Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, who co-chaired the meeting, said at a press conference after the gathering, referring to China's import ban.

