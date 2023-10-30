Japan's Emperor, Empress Watch Tenno Sho Horse Race

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have watched the 168th Tenno Sho Autumn horse race at Tokyo Racecourse.

On Sunday afternoon, the couple watched the race with binoculars from the balcony of a guest room on the eighth floor of the main stand.

This was the third time for a Japanese emperor to watch a twice-yearly Tenno Sho race in person, following 2005 and 2012 in the Heisei period, when Emperor Emeritus Akihito was on the throne.

On Sunday, most popular horse Equinox won the prestigious Grade 1 race. Jockey Christophe Lemaire bowed on horseback, and the Emperor and the Empress clapped their hands for the rider and the horse.

The Emperor said that it was an amazing race, while the Empress mentioned that Lemaire also won the previous week's Kikuka Sho G1 race.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]