Nippon Ishin to Fully Ban Acceptance of Corporate Donations

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Opposition party Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) has approved a draft revision to party rules aimed at fully banning the acceptance of donations from companies and organizations.

Nippon Ishin endorsed the draft revision at a standing executives meeting held at its headquarters in the western Japan city of Osaka on Sunday. The revised rules will be adopted formally at a party convention set to take place in the city of Kyoto, also in western Japan, on March 24 next year.

It was revealed that a Nippon Ishin member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, had hired local municipal assembly members as state-paid secretaries. This was criticized as "double-taking" of remuneration. As Nippon Ishin was also hit by a harassment scandal involving an Osaka prefectural assembly member from a regional affiliate, Osaka Ishin no Kai, the plan to fully ban the acceptance of corporate donations is apparently intended to call attention to the party's signature "painful reforms" in the run-up to the next Lower House election.

The current party rules say donations from companies and other organizations, including political organizations, must not be accepted. However, Nippon Ishin has exceptionally allowed the acceptance of donations from organizations supporting its members of the Diet, Japan's parliament, and local assemblies, as well as those backing local government heads from the party.

"We've tried to refrain from accepting donations from support organizations, but we've decided to clearly state in our party rules that such acceptance is not allowed," Fumitake Fujita, secretary-general of Nippon Ishin, told reporters after the standing executives meeting.

