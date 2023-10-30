Quartet including Japanese Wins Geneva String 2nd Prize

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--Quartett Hana, including Emiko Yuasa and Fuga Miwatashi from Japan, won the second prize in the string quartet section of the Geneva International Music Competition on Sunday.

Yuasa is a 27-year-old violist from Tochigi Prefecture, eastern Japan, and Miwatashi is a 27-year-old violinist from Osaka Prefecture, western Japan.

The two and others formed Quartett Hana in 2019 in the German city of Munich. The quartet started with the current four members, also including violinist Gyurim Kwak and cellist Johannes Vaelja, in spring 2021.

Among the three finalists in the string quartet section, the Novo Quartet won the first prize, and Quatuor Elmire tied for the second place.

The Novo Quartet includes 25-year-old violinist Kaya Kato Moeller, who was born in Denmark to the mother originally from Japan.

