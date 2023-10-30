Okinawa Base Relocation Hearing Concluded on 1st Day

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese court Monday concluded on the first day a hearing on the central government's bid to approve by proxy a design change in a U.S. base relocation plan in Okinawa Prefecture.

Presiding Judge Takashi Miura of the Naha branch of Fukuoka High Court made the decision after hearing the first oral arguments. It is highly likely that the southernmost prefecture will lose its battle to block the approval.

The court branch will specify when it will hand down its ruling at a later date.

The central government filed the lawsuit against the prefectural government under the local autonomy law, demanding that Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki approve the design change related to the plan to relocate the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air base in a heavily populated area in Ginowan, Okinawa, to the Henoko coastal district in Nago, also Okinawa.

The change became necessary following the discovery of soft ground in an area off the coast of Henoko where landfill work is set to be conducted in order to build a replacement facility for the Futenma base.

