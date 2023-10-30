Oriental Land Logs Record 1st-Half Revenue, Profit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Oriental Land Co. on Monday posted record revenue and net profit for its fiscal first half ended in September as the number of visitors to its Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks grew sharply.

Consolidated net profit doubled to 54.5 billion yen in the six months from a year before, and revenue increased 39.3 pct to 284.3 billion yen.

The number of visitors to the theme parks in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo, grew by some 40 pct to 12.5 million thanks to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, the popularity of events to celebrate Tokyo Disneyland's 40th anniversary and an increase in the number of tourists to Japan.

Per-visitor revenue went up, due to brisk sales of anniversary-related souvenirs and increased use of a paid attraction-reservation service.

Oriental Land raised its earnings projections for the full year to March 2024. The company now expects to log 594.6 billion yen in revenue, up 23.1 pct from the previous year, and 105.1 billion yen in net profit, up 30.3 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]