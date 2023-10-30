Japan Foreign Chief Meets with Palestine Ambassador

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa met with Palestine Ambassador in Japan Waleed Siam at the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo on Monday.

Expressing concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, Kamikawa reiterated the Japanese government's plan to provide 10 million dollars in emergency humane aid.

Siam said he is gravely worried about many Gaza citizens being killed in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]