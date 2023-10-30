Japan Mulls Easing Residency Requirements for Foreign Entrepreneurs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Immigration Services Agency is considering easing requirements for foreign entrepreneurs to obtain residency status in the country, government sources said Monday.

The move is aimed at revitalizing the domestic economy by making it easier for foreigners to set up businesses in Japan.

Specifically, the agency plans to allow foreigners to stay in Japan for two years as a preparation period for starting a business if they have certified business plans and meet other conditions, even if they do not have a place of business or capital funds, according to the sources.

Currently, if foreigners hope to obtain residency status for starting a business, they must secure a place of business and have two or more full-time employees or a capital fund of at least 5 million yen. These requirements are considered difficult for foreigners without financial strength to meet.

In 2015, the government introduced a six-month residency program for foreigners preparing to start a business, but it was limited to national strategic special zones such as Tokyo and the southwestern city of Fukuoka.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]