Auto Output in Japan Rises 18.9 Pct in April-Sept.

Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Combined vehicle production in Japan by eight major domestic automakers in April-September grew 18.9 pct from a year before to 4.15 million units, data from the companies showed Monday.

The rise reflected a recovery in vehicle demand in line with the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic and an improvement in semiconductor supplies.

Still, the combined vehicle output in the first half of fiscal 2023 did not reach the 4.58 million units produced in the first half of fiscal 2019, before the novel coronavirus crisis.

In the latest six-month period, Toyota Motor Corp.'s domestic production jumped 31.5 pct to 1.69 million units, chiefly led by strong sales of the Corolla.

Output grew at seven of the eight automakers, except for Daihatsu Motor Co., which was hit by a fire at one of its parts suppliers.

