Panasonic Logs Record Net Profit for April-Sept.

Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Panasonic Holdings Corp. has reported a record-high group net profit for April-September, after its automobile battery plant in the United States became eligible for a U.S. government subsidy.

The Japanese electronics company logged a consolidated net profit of 288.3 billion yen for the fiscal first half, up by some 2.7-fold from the same period a year before, according to its earnings report released Monday.

The amount of corporate income tax that Panasonic had to pay declined due to the special liquidation of a liquid crystal display subsidiary. This also contributed to the profit growth.

Operating profit came to 192.8 billion yen, up 28.8 pct, on sales of 4,119.4 billion yen, up 1.4 pct.

Panasonic's revenue from the electronic parts business was pushed down by a slump in the home appliance business in Japan and deteriorating market conditions in China. But the company's auto parts, except for auto batteries, and aircraft systems sold well.

